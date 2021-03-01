Justice updates state on COVID-19 and vaccines in WV

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia Governor Jim Justice is giving an update on COVID-19 at approximately 10:30 a.m. Monday, March 1.

Justice’s briefing comes after the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources said no deaths had been reported in connection to the virus in the past 24 hours. The last day the state did not report any new deaths was Nov. 1, 2020. 2,300 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported since the pandemic began.

The WV DHHR confirmed 193 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total to 132,048 cases throughout the pandemic.