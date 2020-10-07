Justice updates Mountain State on pandemic

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice is scheduled to give an update on COVID-19 in the Mountain State.

Monday, the governor and state health officials praised the state’s testing efforts. Justice said the state was now averaging about 6,000 tests each day, and testing efforts in Kanawha County had helped prevent the virus from spreading by finding 85 cases of the virus last week that could have otherwise gone undetected making contact tracing more difficult.

As of Wednesday, Oct. 7, the state is now reporting a total of 17,139 COVID-19 cases and 369 deaths.