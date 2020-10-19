Justice updates Mountain State on pandemic

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginina Gov. Jim Justice is giving an update on COVID-19 at approximately 12:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 19.

The goveronor’s press conference comes just hours after the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources announced the state’s second consecutive day with no new reported deaths related to the virus. Sunday broke a 27-day period where the Mountain State had reported at least one COVID-19 related death each day.

According to the WV DHHR’s County Alert System map as of 10 a.m. Oct. 19, Wyoming County is listed as red, while Berkeley, Morgan, Pendleton, Doddridge, Wirt, Jackson, Clay, Monroe, Mingo and Wayne counties are orange. Jefferson, Randolph, Upshur, Webster, Braxton, Roane, Brooke and Boone counties are gold on the map. All other counties are listed as green or yellow on the map.