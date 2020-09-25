Justice updates Mountain State on COVID-19

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice is scheduled to give an update on COVID-19 at approximately 12:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 25.

The briefing comes just hours after a hearing for the first lawsuit against the school reopening plan. The petition filed by Alex McLaughlin basically claiming the re-entry program is “unconstitutional.” Representative for the governor Ben Bailey said if the rules in place were to be overturned, he believes the numbers of COVID-19 would rise in the Mountain State and deaths would increase.

Wednesday, the governor was tested for COVID-19 during his semi-daily briefing as an effort to demonstrate what he has continuously called an easy, fast and painless test. The governor also continued to promote an increase in testing across the Mountain State.

As part of the testing effort, Justice said Wednesday he has set aside $50 million in CARES Act funding in hopes of testing up to 10,000 West Virginians daily.