Justice to give COVID-19 update to Mountain State

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice is scheduled to give an update on COVID-19 in the Mountain State at approximately 12:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 14.

This morning, 13 News reporter Moriah Davis went to a protest outside of the State Capitol where parents, students and guardians are protesting for students to be back in school taking in-person classes and for sports resume.

Earlier today, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources officials reported nine additional deaths, 275 confirmed deaths. The WV DHHR also reported Kanawha County currently has the highest COVID-19 cases reported in the state with 2,019 confirmed positive cases. Monongalia County is behind with 1,715 positive cases.

Over the weekend, the School Alert System map has Monongalia County the only county in the red zone. All counties in the red zone must move to remote learning and no extracurricular competitions or practices are permitted. On Friday, Sept. 11, Justice said any counties who go into the orange zone of the County Alert System map will also not be able to have in-person school, extracurricular practices are limited to conditioning only, sport-specific practicing is not permitted and marching band activities must be limited to outdoors only.

As of Sunday, Sept. 13, the counties in orange are Boone, Fayette, Kanawha, Lincoln, Logan, Mingo, Monroe, Ohio, Pocahontas and Putnam.