Justice to give COVID-19 update in Mountain State

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice is set to give an update on COVID-19 in the Mountain State at approximately 12:30 p.m. today, Wednesday, Sept. 9.

Yesterday, Justice announced West Virginia had the highest rate of COVID-19 spread in the nation. This news comes as many schools in the Mountain State started their fall semesters.

Health officials say people are letting their guard down and not following the recommended guidelines for protection and distancing, being particularly bad in Kanawha County, the state’s most populous county.

Pocahontas County has moved from yellow to orange on the West Virginia County Alert System map.

According to Bill Crouch, WV Secretary of Health & Human Resources, people may be misinterpreting the state’s color-coded map that tracks infection rates in each county. Crouch said yesterday people believe the map is a guide for schools.

“The map that we have published is not really a school map. It’s really a public health map. And what we know is the more we control the spread of COVID-19, in our communities, the safer it is for all aspects of our life,” said Dr. Clay Marsh, WV COVID-19 Czar.