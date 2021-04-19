Justice: New executive order to eliminate most previous COVID-19 orders

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice says he will sign a new executive order that will eliminate most of the previous COVID-19 orders made due to the pandemic.

The governor says he’s signing a new order that is “doing away” with many of the orders that have been put in effect since the pandemic started.

According to the governor, the new executive order will include:

Removing the social gathering limitations

Reinstating some requirements for unemployment benefits that were waived early during the pandemic.

Justice says a full list of the previous orders being eliminated will become available on his website today, April 19.

While most of the governer’s previous orders will be eliminated, Justice says these orders, however, will continue to remain in place:

Face covering requirements

Orders that suspend regulations and make access to healthcare easier

Business licensing

The requirement that all health care facilities and providers in our state remain diligent with plans for surge capacity and PPE in case we ever need it again

Justice says the latest executive order will go into effect in June. He says this needs to go into effect so people can return to work.

In total, the governor has signed 91 executive orders in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.