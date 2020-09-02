Justice: Monongalia County bars closed ‘indefinitely’

West Virginia

by: Jessica Patterson

Posted: / Updated:

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice is again closing bars in Monongalia County.

This time, Justice says the closure will be “indefinitely,” and begins at 4 p.m. today, Wednesday, Sept. 2.

Last month, the governor gave the bars the green light to reopen Monday, Aug. 31. Yesterday, Sept. 1 county health officials said seven establishments had already received infractions for not following COVID-19 guidelines.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News Headlines

Stay Connected

Events

Don't Miss

More Local News

Trending Stories