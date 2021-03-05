Justice loosens COVID-19 restrictions in WV

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice says restaurants and bars can now use 100% of their seating capacity.

Crowd capacity has also been lifted on all small businesses and retail stores. The governor says gyms, theaters, museums and fitness centers can also lift their crowd capacity.

Youth travel sports will be able to travel as long as their county is not red. No plans have been finalized for fairs and festivals at this time, but Justice is hoping the events can be held this year.

Justice says in all of these settings social distancing and wearing masks will still be required and CDC guidelines should still be followed to prevent the state’s dropping COVID-19 numbers from rising again.