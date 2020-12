CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice is holding a semi-daily press briefing to give a COVID-19 update on Friday, Dec. 25 around 3 p.m.

Today, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed 20 new deaths today, bringing the state’s death total to 1,247.

WV DHHR also reported 1,597 new cases today and a daily percent positivity rate of 8%.