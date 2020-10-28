Justice gives WV COVID-19 update

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice is giving an update on COVID-19 in the Mountain State at approximately 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 28.

Today the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed four new deaths in the Mountain State from COVID-19 as well as 23,064 total cases. There were also eight COVID-19 related deaths reported yesterday, Tuesday, Oct. 27. The state has reported 436 deaths since the pandemic started.

Later today at 3:30 p.m. on the North Steps of the West Virginia Capitol Building, Justice says he will award a total of $1.6 million in several Transportation Alternatives and Recreational Trails Program grants. These grants will benefit the Metro Valley region of West Virginia.