Justice gives update on pandemic in WV

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice is scheduled to give an update on COVID-19 in the Mountain State at approximately 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 29, 2020.

Monday, Justice matched legislative funds for fairs and festivals to help offset the loss of revenue caused by cancellations for 2020 events. He said without additional funding the state could lose 50% of fairs and festivals unable to keep going due to lost revenue.

Justice also announced an outbreak of COVID-19 cases at Princeton Health Care Center, with more than 20 positive cases. He said the state and WV National Guard are working with the center to contain the outbreak. The center’s plan includes mass testing and suspending visitations.