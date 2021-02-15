Justice gives update on COVID-19 response

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice is set to give a COVID-19 response update media briefing at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 15.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reported a combined total of 1,002 new COVID-19 cases and 13 deaths since Friday, Feb. 12.

The deaths include:

79-year old female from Berkeley County

93-year old male from Preston County

72-year old male from Cabell County

74-year old male from Grant County

78-year old female from Barbour County

68-year old female from Kanawha County

81-year old male from Cabell County

99-year old male from Monongalia County

76-year old female from Kanawha County

81-year old male from Harrison County

71-year old male from Marshall County

84-year old female from Lewis County

53-year old male from Ohio County

West Virginia has reported 2,212 deaths and 127,889 total COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic.

West Virginia health officials have administered 97.3% of the second dose of the vaccine. 140,540 people have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19. 250,000 people have already received their first dose of the vaccine.

During his press conference on Friday, Justice announced the opening of a regular COVID-19 vaccine clinic at the Huntington Mall in the old Sears building.