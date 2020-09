FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) -- After getting the attention of a Texas filmmaker with his book, In the Blink of an Eye … Forgiveness in Black and White, a Franklin County pastor's cinematic tale of forgiveness is hitting theaters nationwide on Thursday, Sept. 3.

In August 2015, a fatal vehicle crash claimed the lives of Pastor J.T. Clark’s brother and sister-in-law, Bobby and Pam Clark. The man charged with reckless driving accidentally turned into the wrong lane and hit Bobby and Pam while they were traveling home on Bobby’s motorcycle.