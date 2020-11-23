Justice gives pandemic update in WV

West Virginia

by: Jessica Patterson

Posted: / Updated:

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice is giving an update on COVID-19 in the Mountain State at approximately 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 23.

The governor’s semi-daily briefing comes after state health officials reported a record number of COVID-19 deaths Saturday, with 19 confirmed Saturday. The Mountain State reported four deaths Sunday, and five more deaths this morning, bringing the state to a total of 667 West Virginians who have died from the virus.

Last week, the Mountain State also saw three straight days of more than 1,000 daily COVID-19 cases, reported Thursday, Nov. 19 through Saturday, Nov. 21.

Friday, Justice said mass testing is helping the state find more COVID-19 cases. Health officials tested more than 90,000 West Virginians last week. Over the weekend, the total number of tests conducted in the Mountain State rose to more than 1 million.

Today, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources is reporting 636 new COVID-19 cases, a drop compared to the past several days, bringing the state’s daily percent positive rate down to 4%.

