Justice gives COVID-19 update to WV as record of new daily cases shattered

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice is set to give an update on COVID-19 at approximately 11 a.m., Wednesday, Nov. 11.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reported the state’s highest total of daily COVID-19 cases, with 885 new cases reported as of 10 a.m. this morning, shattering the state’s previous record of 662 cases set Sunday, Nov. 8.

Health officials also confirmed seven new deaths, bringing the state’s death toll from the virus to 553.

The state’s cumulative percent positive rate also continues to climb, reaching 3.11% this morning with the daily positivity rate at 5.90%.

During his press briefing on Monday, Nov. 9, Justice explained that 27 additional deaths had been determined by state health experts at the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources to be COVID-19-related were added to the DHHR COVID-19 Dashboard total. These deaths were among several flagged over the past several months by the DHHR’S Vital Registration Office as possibly being related to COVID-19 and requiring further investigation. 23 were confirmed COVID-19 deaths and four are probable COVID-19 deaths, according to DHHR officials.