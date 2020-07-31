Justice gives COVID-19 update following nursing home outbreak

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice is set to give an update on COVID-19 in the Mountain State at approximately 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 31, 2020.

During Wednesday’s briefing, the governor said an outbreak of the virus at Princeton Health Care Center had been linked to travel to Myrtle Beach. Justice and state health officials said Wednesday everyone at the center was being retested.

As of 10 a.m., Friday July 31, 2020, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed 6,578 total cases of the virus since March. 1,712 of those cases are still considered active, and 102 West Virginians are currently hospitalized with COVID-19.