Justice gives COVID-19 update as students return to the classroom

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice is giving a COVID-19 briefing at approximately 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 19 to discuss the status of the pandemic and vaccine rollout in the Mountain State.

Today, West Virginia elementary and middle schools, or pre-K through 8th grade, are returning to classrooms for in-person learning.

#HAPPENINGNOW: Students are back in the classroom for most counties in West Virginia ✏️🚌 and it’s a chilly morning for It! I’m at Hurricane High School… and we’ll bring you the latest of how it’s going on @WOWK13News at noon pic.twitter.com/LLZfIWshU5 — Mackenzie Koch (@MackenzieWOWK13) January 19, 2021

The governor says high schools, 9th grade through 12th grade, will only go to virtual learning if the county is in red. Grades 9-12 will now be able to go to school in-person if the county is orange.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources has reported 82 COVID-19 deaths Tuesday, Jan. 19, bringing the death total to 1,815. Health experts also report 110,820 total COVID-19 cases.

West Virginia passes another milestone as nearly 100% of all COVID-19 vaccines allotted for the first dose have been administered.

COVID-19 Vaccine summary as of Jan. 19, 2021 (Courtesy: WV DHHR)

DHHR officials say 132,192 out of 132,700 first doses, or 99.6%, have been administered throughout the state. A total of 28,275 doses were allotted as second doses, and 85.5%, or 24,181, of those doses have been administered.