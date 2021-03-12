Justice gives COVID-19 update after unreported deaths announcement

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia Governor Jim Justice is set to give an update on COVID-19 in the Mountain State at approximately 11 a.m. Friday, March 12.

Wednesday, the governor announced 168 COVID-19 deaths had previously gone unreported. This morning the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources revised that number to 165 after further investigation and the quality assurance process determined two individuals at the Wayne Nursing and Rehabilitation Center had recovered from COVID-19 at the time of death. Wayne Nursing and Rehabilitation Center now has zero deaths not properly reported. Another death that occurred at Berkeley Medical Center on the list was determined as a duplicate. That facility also now has no improperly reported deaths.

The governor will read those 165 deaths along with the eight deaths reported in the past 24 hours at today’s briefing.