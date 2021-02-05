Justice gives COVID-19 in WV, vaccine update

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice is giving a COVID-19 briefing at approximately 11:30 a.m. Friday, Feb. 5.

Justice’s update comes as the state reached 2,100 deaths in connection to the virus. The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources also reported 597 new COVID-19 cases Friday morning, as the number of active cases continues to drop. More than 1,000 new recoveries were reported in the past day.

The Mountain State is also continuing to roll out it’s COVID-19 vaccine distribution with 99.1%, or 205,252 first doses administered. 88,807 West Virginians have been fully vaccinated.