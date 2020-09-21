Justice gives COVID-19 in WV update

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice is scheduled to give an update on COVID-19 in the Mountain State at approximately 12:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 21.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources has confirmed two additional COVID-19 deaths as of Monday, Sept. 21. Two deaths were also reported Sunday. 11 deaths were reported by the WV DHHR Saturday, the largest single-day total reported in the Mountain State.

As of 10 a.m. Monday, Sept. 21, two counties are listed as red on the WV DHHR County Alert System map. Mingo County currently has a seven-day rolling average of 26.22 daily cases per 100,000 people, while Putnam County has a rate of 26.32.

The West Virginia Department of Education’s School Alert System map, however, stands at four counties in red. The map is updated weekly on Saturdays and currently reflects data as of 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 19. As of Saturday’s update to the School Alert System map, Mingo, Putnam, Kanawha and Fayette counties were listed red. The map will be updated again Saturday, Sept. 26.