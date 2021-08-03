Justice extends ‘Do it for Babydog’ vaccination lottery deadline

Babydog arrives to the West Virginia Day celebration at the state capitol building where the first winners of the “Do it for Babydog” lottery were announced. June 20, 2021. (Photo Courtesy: WV Governor Jim Justice’s Office)

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The deadline for the ‘Do it for Babydog’ Vaccination Sweepstakes has been extended so people can still register for a chance to win the final prize drawing.

The new deadline is Sunday, Aug. 8 at 11:59 p.m., and the final round of prize winners to be announced Tuesday, Aug. 10.

“This final crop of prizes are going to be the best we’ve ever had. We’re going to change several people’s lives and we’re going to make someone a millionaire,” said Justice. “I urge every West Virginian to take advantage of this extra time to get vaccinated and get registered before it’s too late.”

The registration for all prizes was supposed to end on Monday, Aug. 2 at 11:59 p.m., but due to a glitch in the system, registration for the college scholarship prize closed early. The glitch has since been fixed, but rather than reopening the registration for one prize, Justice decided to extend the registration deadline for the entire program.

On Monday, around 1,900 shots were administered in West Virginia. Another 7,500 shots were administered over the weekend; an increase of about 85% over the previous weekend total of 4,070.