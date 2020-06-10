Justice explains WV rules for visiting nursing homes

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia Governor Jim Justice is scheduled to give an update on reopening the Mountain State at noon Wednesday, June 10, 2020.

Today’s briefing comes shortly after the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources announced the 85th COVID-19-related death in the state.

In the governor’s “West Virginia Strong – The Comeback” plan, private campgrounds and State Park campgrounds, cabins, and lodges are opening today to out-of-state guests. However, they cannot stay longer than seven days at the sites.

He is expected to explain guidance for visiting nursing homes in the Mountain state during today’s update.

Justice did not host an update yesterday due to the state’s primary election.