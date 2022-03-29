CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) — West Virginia Governor Jim Justice says he is calling a special session to fix “technical errors” in a bill he vetoed Tuesday, March 29.

According to the governor’s office, Senate Bill 729 was designed to create a “self-sustaining” loan fund with the West Virginia Economic Development Authority. However, the governor says “technical errors” in the bill make it “nearly impossible to use the money appropriated to the EDA consistent with the intent of the bill.”

“I plan to work with the Legislature to fix these technical errors and will add the bill to the Special Session call,” Justice said. “If the Legislature passes the bill during the Special Session, this important legislation will be fixed to allow for the proper transfer of monies.”

Justice says the special session will be scheduled to coincide with the April Legislative Interim Meetings so additional costs will not have to be incurred.

“The self-sustaining loan fund that this bill will create is absolutely essential for us to be able to keep advancing our economic development efforts,” the governor said. “The bill also intended to create a $200 million revolving loan fund for our WVDOT to use as a catalyst to start major road projects through the bipartisan federal infrastructure bill. I am committed to making sure that this revolving loan fund remains in the bill.