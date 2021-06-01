West Virginia announces $1 million lottery, scholarships, other prizes

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia Governor Jim Justice has announced details about a new COVID-19 incentive program, including giving away $1 million.

Justice says the program starts on Sunday, June 20 and will run until Wednesday, Aug. 4. It will be a lottery-style drawing for residents of West Virginia who have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine.

The first round of prizes to be given away include:

(2) Full four-year scholarships to any West Virginia institution for kids ages 12 to 25-years-old

(2) Brand-new, custom-outfitted trucks

(25) Weekend getaways” to West Virginia State Parks

(5) Lifetime hunting and fishing licenses

(5) Custom hunting rifles

(5) Custom hunting shotguns

$1 million

The governor says $1 million will be given out each week.

The grand prize will be $1.588 million with the runner up winning 588,000 on Wednesday, Aug. 4.

Anyone who has been vaccinated in West Virginia is eligible to enter to win these prizes.

A website to register to enter the lottery is still under development.