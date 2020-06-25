JUSTICE Act fails to proceed

(WDVM) — The United States Senate voted not to proceed with the JUSTICE Act, legislation calling for police reform. The motion to proceed vote failed 55-45. The motion needed 60 votes to pass.

U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) co-sponsored the bill which was introduced last Wednesday. She says she is disappointed the bill didn’t move forward. The JUSTICE Act and the

Justice in Policing Act 2020, the House Democrat bill, contain bipartisan ideas such as making lynching a federal crime and more law enforcement training.

“Obviously we must do something and hopefully we can but we can’t do it unless people come to the table and they’re unwilling to do that,” said Capito.

The motion would have allowed lawmakers to begin debating the bill and to make amendments.

