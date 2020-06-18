JUSTICE Act aims to reform law enforcement

(WDVM) — Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) took part in introducing the JUSTICE Act which aims to address police reform, accountability and transparency.

The JUSTICE Act includes several measures such as making lynching a federal crime, enforcing the usage of body cameras, requiring local law enforcement to retain disciplinary records on their officers, and banning the usage of choke-holds.

“I think it will go a long way toward improving law enforcement and I think that will help us improve the perceptions and the trust that communities of color are lacking in our law enforcement,” said Senator Capito.

The legislation will be up on the senate floor for debate next week.

