Jury deliberates on 2017 Berkeley County child abuse case

BERKELEY COUNTY, W.Va. (WDVM) — The 2017 child abuse case continued Friday morning with the defense introducing more witnesses including defendant Taishon Johnson. Defendant Nisa Hanvey invoked her 5th amendment right and did not testify.

Johnson explained to the court that he was the primary caregiver of the child while the mother was often out of the house working two jobs. He said he cared for the child as if they were his own and he took care of them the best that he could.

The court began their deliberations around 3 p.m. Friday.