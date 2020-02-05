Julie Orellana testifies at mercy trial

Julie Orellana could face life in prison for killing one daughter and wounding another.

BERKELEY COUNTY, W. Va. (WDVM) — WDVM has been told that Julie Orellana has chosen to testify in her mercy trial.

Opening statements began Wednesday.

Orellana, 47, of Gerrardstown is on trial for the murder of her youngest daughter and attempted murder of her older daughter.

A jury pool of 72 was whittled down on Tuesday.

In opening statements, Orellana’s defense told the jury she will have a life sentence but did ask for parole.

The prosecuting attorney is asking the jury for life and no parole.

Orellana has already entered a guilty plea, she is asking the court for mercy which would make her eligible for parole after serving 15 years.

If the court decides she is not eligible for mercy, she will spend the rest of her life behind bars.

We will continue to update this story when information is available.