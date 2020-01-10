Julie Orellana enters guilty plea in child-murder, attempted murder case

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (WDVM) — Julie Orellana of Gerrardstown will face charges later this month in Berkeley County Circuit Court for the murder of her 8 year-old daughter and attempted murder of her 11-year-old daughter.

Orellana entered a guilty plea for the 2018 crimes and will stand before a judge in Martinsburg later this month at a mercy hearing. Then the court will rule if she is eligible for parole after serving a 15-year sentence.

Next month Orellana will stand trial and, if convicted, could face life behind bars without parole.

After the murder and attempted murder, Orellana was apprehended, covered in blood, in a wooded area carrying a handgun, steak knife and six-page letter addressed to her ex-husband and his fiancée, according to the court testimony of State Police Sgt. W.R. Garrett.

When West Virginia State Police accosted her she told them the attack “wasn’t supposed to happen that way.” According to testimony, when asked what she meant by that, she told Garrett, “they were all supposed to die.”

