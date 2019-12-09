Judge denies plea agreement for woman accused of attempted burglary, battery on officer

Tina Weese, of Martinsburg, is currently on supervised bond.

BERKELEY COUNTY, W.Va. (WDVM) — A Berkeley County Circuit Court Judge rejected a plea agreement for a Martinsburg woman accused of attempted burglary and battery on a law enforcement officer.

In court Monday morning, Tina Weese pleaded no contest to attempted burglary and guilty of battery on a law enforcement officer.

Judge Laura Faircloth raised the question, what is the purpose to return her to the community, who the judge said had proven time and time again that she doesn’t know how to be supervised when referencing her long criminal history.

Those charges include shoplifting in 2005, operating a drug lab in the same year and giving false information.

Weese is currently on supervised bond.