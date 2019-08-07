Jefferson Medical Center recertifies as a Level IV Trauma Center

RANSON, W.Va. (WDVM)– West Virginia, Maryland and Virginia may be receiving the best immediate treatment for traumatic injuries in the area.

Jefferson Medical Center was granted recertification of being a level four trauma center, meaning they have the resources immediately available to provide efficient surgical and medical intervention for the community.

“It’s a huge thing for the community because there aren’t a lot of other hospitals close by so whenever you have a severe traumatic incident, gunshot wound, bullet, stab wounds, severe car accidents, they have to be transported immediately to the biggest hospital they can get to,” said Jefferson Medical E.R. Physician Benjamin Chacko. “Sometimes when people get severe injuries close by, there here within 4 to 5 minutes.”

Patients are stabilized and given proper life support needs before transferring them to a level one, two or three facility for a high level of care. According to WVU Medicine, the leading cause of death between ages 1 to 44 is unintentional injuries, so having a trauma facility within minutes of your house could be the difference in a life being lost or saving it.

“According to the American College of Surgeons, without having access to a trauma facility pre-hospital death is more likely for the injured patient,” said Jefferson Medical Trauma Coordinator Tina Ferraro. “Here at Jefferson, we have the ability to provide stabilization and then transfer the patient if needed to a higher level of care.”

There are currently 34 facilities designated as a trauma center in West Virginia.