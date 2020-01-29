Jefferson Medical Center introduces new robot to help with knee replacements

RANSON, W.Va. (WDVM) — The Jefferson Medical Center announced a new robot to help complete knee replacements.

ROSA, is a new robot that the Jefferson Medical Center has added to its team to assist with knee replacements. This new technology will assist surgeons with accuracy and efficiency while performing a total knee replacement.

“Both Berkeley and Jefferson are now in the robotic business so about a year ago [we] purchased a major robot for our newer surgery… Quite a few patients have used it and we just recently added a Davinci robot,” Anthony Zelenka said, the President and CEO of Berkeley and Jefferson Medical Centers.

Being the first medical center in the region to introduce this robotic system, surgeons from around nation say they travel to be apart of new innovative technology.

“When I was recruited to come here from Boston, I knew we were gonna be on the cutting edge of orthopedics and that was one of the things that really interested me and caused me to move here. Since I’ve come here I’m really impressed with both the hospital and the types of things we are doing here,” Dr. David Richards said, an orthopedic surgeon.

Richards says, having opportunities like this, gives patients closer access to complex surgeries they may need, rather than commuting to larger hospitals.

“Things that you can get done in bigger centers, places that have great big medical centers cutting edge orthopedic groups so D.C., Pittsburgh, New York City, so the types of things we are doing here at Jefferson Medical is very advanced and I’m proud to be a part of it, ” Richards said.

Hospital officials say they have used ROSA twice this year with positive outcomes.