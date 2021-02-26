Jefferson Medical Center first hospital in the region to use new surgical device

RANSON, W.Va. (WDVM) — Jefferson Medical Center WVU Medicine is the first hospital in the region to use a new surgical device for carpal tunnel release surgery.

The Sonex Health SX-One MicroKnife is used with ultrasound guidance and allows for quicker patient recovery time. Using the device for surgery also reduces the need to prescribe opioids or use postoperative therapy as part of the recovery process.

Patients are also able to undergo surgery using only local anesthesia.

