Jefferson High student in Charles Town state finalist for scholarship program

Anna Elizabeth Walter, a senior at Washington High School in Charles Town, is one of six West Virginia finalists for a Hearst Foundation scholarship in the Nation’s Capital to study public policy.

CHARLES TOWN, W.Va. (WDVM) — From the eastern panhandle of West Virginia, a Washington High School senior in Jefferson County could be headed to the nation’s capital. It would quite an honor and a possible launching pad to a career in public service.

She’s one of only six in the entire state of West Virginia: Anna Elizabeth Walter is the historian for the National Honor Society and now a finalist for a $10,000 Hearst Foundation scholarship to go to Washington this spring to get a front-row seat to all three branches of government.

“My parents actually instilled in me that in order to make policy about different things, you have to get the most perspective as possible so health care is something I really wanted to impact,” said Anna.

Anna is focused on getting a degree in the field of nursing, but she is also passionate about what goes on in government at all levels. She hopes to merge the two, perhaps as an elected legislator one day in her own right.

“I can see why she’s interested in politics to be a policymaker for our society. She has a real passion for that,” said Ellen Curry, Anna’s faculty advisor.

“She is just a person that I can see her doing great things in the future,” said Nicole Reed, Washington High principal. “She has that work ethic and that desire to create change in our community.”

That degree in nursing is her priority after graduating. But she’ll be carefully following what’s going on in Washington and in her home state, broad-minded enough to seek perspectives from officeholders on both the left and the right.

“I want to get back into politics with that knowledge in order to change things,” said Anna.

Anna is the only student from West Virginia’s eastern panhandle up for the two scholarships. She will know by the end of the month if she is one of the state’s two finalists.

The other finalists are from Cabell, Lincoln, Logan, Roane and Wayne counties.