Jefferson County’s summer school program helps students stay on track

SHENANDOAH JUNCTION, W.Va. (WDVM) — There’s a certain image that may come to mind when thinking about summer school — a small group of students miserably cooped up in a classroom.

The reality is much different at Jefferson County’s summer school program, which this year is held at Jefferson High School.

“I was kind of bummed out,” said Jasmine Mazariegos, a junior at Washington High Student. “I was like, I have to get myself together.”

For Mazariegos, math was a struggle. She enrolled in summer school twice. The first time, she says, was back in middle school.

Jefferson County’s summer school program runs four weeks long, students take courses online and learn one on one with a teacher and aide.

“A couple of years ago, we decided and realizing that math was a pretty weak area for a lot of students in our county, we partnered with Shepherd University,” said Jefferson County’s summer school Principal, Alexander White.

He adds, “We had them send us some math majors who were willing to come in and work with our students.”

The latest data shows the overall pass rate from Jefferson County’s summer program in 2018 topped out just over 96%, according to school officials.

As for Mazariegos, she’s making sure she goes the extra mile to stay on track.

“I started to think more about my future and how I want to be as a person when I get older,” she said.

The current summer program ends on July 23 and the new school year for Jefferson County Schools begins on August 19, according to school officials.