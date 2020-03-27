Jefferson County teachers get innovative with online learning

The teachers are finding ways to help their students succeed during COVID-19.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, W.Va. (WDVM) — With the shift to online schooling due to statewide shutdowns caused by COVID-19, teachers are adapting their lesson plans to meet the needs of their students, outside of the classroom.

Teachers at Jefferson County Schools are finding new ways to engage with their students to keep lessons interesting. They are also working to accommodate students who may have limitations with their internet access.

“We’re gonna make this work because it’s in the best interest of our students that’s all my hope is that my students are still learning every day and I’m here to help them whatever they may need,” said North Jefferson Elementary School teacher, Taylor Thomas.

“I give them a different challenge that’s a little bit more fun to give us a chance to share with each other what is going on in our lives and to keep utilizing the digital technologies that they would normally use for class projects and things like that,” said Washington High School teacher, Alexi Swank.

Jefferson County Schools will be closed through the end of the academic year.