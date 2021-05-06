Jefferson County teacher opens free walk-up library for community

SHENANDOAH JUNCTION, W.Va. (WDVM) — One teacher at Jefferson County Schools is finding ways to help her school community outside of the classroom with free access to books.

Claire Webb, a teacher at Wildwood Middle School, took time outside of school to open a little free library in Shenandoah Junction.

Manuel Vega, one of her students, said, “She gave me more interest in reading.”

The books were donated by school faculty or paid for with money from a GoFundMe Webb created to raise funds for the library. Webb says she wanted to install the library to give kids an easy way to get books.

“You don’t need a library card, you don’t need any kind of identification,” Webb said. “It is free. It is always open, it is always free.”

For updates about the library, you can visit the Facebook group.