Jefferson County takes ‘No Action’ on proposed MARC funding

JEFFERSON COUNTY, W.Va. (WDVM) — Governor Justice’s funding proposal for the MARC train commuter service has brought some counties in the Eastern Panhandle to decide that they will take no action on the matter.

In a special meeting on Thursday, Jefferson County Commissioners decided to take ‘no action’ on the proposed local funding to keep the MARC train going.

Jefferson County has been asked to allocate $82,810 in county funds. While local leaders acknowledge the benefits of having the MARC train service, they say they simply wouldn’t be able to gain the funds for their share unless they were to dig into their emergency funding or cut back on libraries including parks and recs.

“$83,000 would get us two new employees. A lot of departments want new employees and we probably need them, especially in our emergency services,” said Jane Tabb, Jefferson County Commissioners Vice President.

Governor Justice’s office is asking Eastern Panhandle leaders to decide by October 29th whether they will contribute their share of the funds.