Jefferson County students square dance into the school year

JEFFERSON COUNTY, W.Va. (WDVM) — Students at Wildwood Middle School got to dance a little out of their comfort zone with the Mountaineer Twirlers.

About 20 pro square dancers and square dance caller Carl Odell guided students during physical education class this morning. Students had the opportunity to either spectate or join in on the fun.

“Oh I love to do this for the kids, they really enjoy it, it’s good recreation,” Odell said.

According to Odell, he has been square dancing for approximately 43 years but has conducted the recreational event at this middle school for two years.

From the hokey pokey to other favorable dance tunes, both square dancers and students were greeted with quite the welcome back to school. This Friday wrapped up the first week of school for Jefferson County Schools.