Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office warns public of scam calls

The sheriff's office said they will not call you demanding you pay them money in lieu of arrest.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, WVa. (WDVM)– The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office has been made aware of a new round of calls going out telling citizens there is a warrant out for their arrest and demanding gift cards and money to take care of the situation.

According to police, the difference in these calls is that scammers are making the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office number appear on the caller ID.

