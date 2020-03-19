Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office investigates ‘suspicious death”

JEFFERSON COUNTY, W.Va. (WDVM) — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a suspicious death after a body was found Wednesday morning.
Around 7:45 a.m., deputies found a deceased male in the area of Smith Road near Kabletown in Jefferson County. According to the sheriff’s office, the body was discovered in a rural area with no immediate homes or nearby vehicles.
“We found blood on the roadway and it appears the body was dragged into a treeline off the roadway,” said Sheriff Pete Dougherty. “The initial call that came in involved a fire.”
The sheriff’s office has not been able to identify the victim and is working with other law enforcement agencies.
WDVM on Facebook
WDVM on Twitter
LocalDVM iPhone App
LocalDVM Android App