Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office investigates ‘suspicious death”

JEFFERSON COUNTY, W.Va. (WDVM) — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a suspicious death after a body was found Wednesday morning.

Around 7:45 a.m., deputies found a deceased male in the area of Smith Road near Kabletown in Jefferson County. According to the sheriff’s office, the body was discovered in a rural area with no immediate homes or nearby vehicles.

“We found blood on the roadway and it appears the body was dragged into a treeline off the roadway,” said Sheriff Pete Dougherty. “The initial call that came in involved a fire.”

The sheriff’s office has not been able to identify the victim and is working with other law enforcement agencies.