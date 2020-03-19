Jefferson County Sheriff investigating murder near Charles Town

CHARLES TOWN, W.Va. (WDVM) — Jefferson County Sheriff Pete Dougherty is investigating a murder south of Charles Town.

The victim, whose identity is being withheld until the medical examiner releases the autopsy report, was found in a remote area Wednesday morning about thirty feet off the road near Smith and Ward Clipp Roads east of U.S. Route 340. The investigation is ongoing and sources close to it describe it as “an ugly” and “brutal” situation they are determined to solve. The victim is believed to be younger than age 40. Details about a vehicle connected to the murder are expected to be released soon.

Dougherty said the Maryland State Police helped with the investigation, as did the FBI.