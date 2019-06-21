Jefferson County Sheriff enters Senate race

KEARNEYSVILLE, W.Va. (WDVM) — One of West Virginia’s Sheriffs is entering the state Senate race.

Jefferson County Sheriff Peter Dougherty, who has been sheriff for six years now, has filed pre-candidacy papers with the West Virginia Senate to run for the 16th senatorial seat.

“Anybody who knows me knows that I’m a person who has been in involved in public service both in a volunteer capacity and in a work capacity,” he said.

Dougherty’s run for the Senate comes at a time when he says the people of West Virginia need better representation in Charleston, West Virginia.

“I look forward to a clean campaign,” said Patricia Rucker (R – Jefferson, 16). “I believe that both respect each other and we have differing ideologies but I think we both want what’s best.”

Rucker, a member of the West Virginia Senate, was first elected to the chamber in 2016 and is running for re-election. Her top priority is education. For Dougherty, his focus is geared towards improving access to public transportation.

“I’m looking to do what I can to make the entire state a better place and to do that by representing the Eastern Panhandle with great vigor,” said Dougherty.

Prior to his current position, Dougherty worked on Capitol Hill for 11 years, most of that time on veterans affairs.

Dougherty plans to make a public announcement regarding his run for the senate race in West Virginia in January of 2020.