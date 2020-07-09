Jefferson County Schools will hold in-person 2020 graduation

JEFFERSON COUNTY, W.Va. (WDVM) — After meeting on July 6, the Jefferson County Board of Education has voted unanimously to hold in-person graduation ceremonies for Jefferson County Schools class of 2020 on August 1st, 2020.

The decision comes after the Board of Education received feedback from seniors and their families. Both ceremonies will be held at Washington High School. The Washington High School Ceremony will begin at 10 a.m. on August 1st and the ceremony for Jefferson High School will begin at 3 p.m. on the same day.

“We understand that many of them (graduates) need something now to have that fulfilled because they will not be available next year,” said Laurie Ogden, Jefferson County Board of Education member.

The ceremonies will be as close to traditional as possible while adhering to CDC guidelines. 2020 graduates will still be able to participate in the class of 2021 graduation ceremony, which is expected to be held in the spring of next year.

More information can be found on Jefferson County Schools website.

