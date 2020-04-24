Jefferson County Schools to distribute Chromebooks to students in need

JEFFERSON COUNTY, W.Va. (WDVM) — Jefferson County Schools will be getting 1,000 Chromebooks to distribute to students in order to help with the shift to online learning due to COVID-19.

The need for the technology was revealed after a survey, designed to show barriers in online learning, was done across the school system. Students with the greatest immediate need to access technology will receive the laptops. The devices will remain the property of the Jefferson County Schools and will be remotely monitored in case of inappropriate use.

To address internet access, the school system will also be creating several hotspots for students to use and access at some of the school campuses.

The devices will be formatted and delivered to qualifying students over the next two to three weeks.