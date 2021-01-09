Jefferson County Schools reveals at least two staff participated in riots in Washington, D.C.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, W. Va. (WDVM) — Jefferson County Schools has revealed that at least two staff members were in Washington D.C. to protest the electoral vote.
The statement details that Superintendent Bondy Shay Gibson was made aware on Friday of the staff members’ participation that left the Capitol Building in shambles.
The statement reads,
“Jefferson County Schools fully supports the rights of employees and students to exercise their first amendment freedoms, including the right to peaceably assemble and to petition the government, but Wednesday’s protests involved violence and other unlawful conduct.”
The District is now investigating whether any employee who participated in the protests engaged in any illegal activity.
The statement also explained that the District cannot provide any additional information at this time as “this involves a personnel matter.”
This is a developing story and will be updated.
