Jefferson County Schools responds after inaccurate absence phone calls went out to some families

JEFFERSON COUNTY, W.Va. (WDVM) — Jefferson County Schools reported a software error after some families received phone calls telling them that their children were absent on the first day of school. The school notes that many of the calls reported inaccurate absences.

Families at some schools received attendance calls reporting inaccurate absences yesterday.  JCS staff quickly worked with families to ensure the safety of our students, then identified and corrected the error.

Following the error, JCS released the following statement:

“We understand the fear and frustration this event caused. We are grateful to our staff, our partners in law enforcement, and our parents and caregivers, who put the well-being of children first in this challenging situation. Overall, the first day of school was a success. We successfully welcomed back thousands of children to our school buildings. Our bus operators transported to and from school safely, our cafeteria staff fed them nutritious meals, and our teachers and aids started them on their academic and social-emotional journey for the year. This success would not be possible without the continued support and understanding of our school communities. Thank you for your patience as we continue to work for the success of all our kids.”

