Jefferson County Schools reimagines summer school

JEFFERSON COUNTY, W. Va. (WDVM) — Jefferson County Schools is reimagining summer school this year.

The school district will be rolling out their Summer Experience program that will offer students the opportunity to not only catch up on learning that may have been lost during distance learning but will allow them to reconnect with classmates.

The Summer Experience program is a full-day camp that will cover topics in science, the arts, and math. The district explained that students have missed more than just academics while distance learning but also interactions with classmates and teachers. The program will provide opportunities for social skill building, cooperative learning, and meaningful outdoor play.

The program will run for 6 weeks at 5 different sites across the county from the middle of June through the end of July. The program also allows for a week off for Independence Day.

The program is free for all families with meals and transportation provided.

The JCS Summer Experience is open to all students regardless of their academic performance, socioeconomic status, or grade level. A survey for families who may be interested is available on the school district website.

Registration will open after Spring Break in April.