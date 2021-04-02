Jefferson County Schools offers optional Spring Break activities for students

JEFFERSON COUNTY, W Va. (WDVM) — To help with pandemic stress, Jefferson County Schools is offering optional activities for students to do over their homework-free and study-free spring break.

Activity cards were created by the school’s Social and Emotional Support Department and are available for students in elementary, middle, and high school. The cards include activities like building a blanket fort, taking a walk, and planning a family game night. Students can also tune in virtually for group events like yoga and nature walks.

“What we hope for children is that they will feel more self-aware that they will have gained a few skills about self-care things that they can do to feel reconnected to feel themselves energized and again to really have that sense of belonging,” said Lee Ebersole, Director of the Social and Emotional Department at Jefferson County Schools.

The SoMo department put together more than 8,000 packets and thoughtful token cards, filled with small tangible items for students.

For more information, you can visit the Jefferson County Schools website.